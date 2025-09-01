Brilliant Lady Crosses the Atlantic Ahead of Maiden Season

Virgin Voyages’ Brilliant Lady is currently crossing the Atlantic ahead of launching its maiden season sailing from New York City.

The vessel is set to welcome its first paying guests on Sept. 5, 2025, after having embarked on a series of inaugural festivities in Europe recently.

Marking Virgin’s debut in the region, the Brilliant Lady will spend its maiden season offering cruises to Bermuda, Canada and New England.

The schedule includes a series of five- to 13-night itineraries to destinations like King’s Wharf, Boston, Eastport, Halifax and Quebec City.

In mid-October, the Brilliant Lady is set to reposition to Miami for a series of cruises to the Southern, Eastern and Western Caribbean.

As the fourth ship built for Virgin Voyages, the 110,000-ton vessel is crossing the Atlantic as part of a 13-night preview voyage.

Not open to the general public, the invitation-only cruise sailed from Portsmouth, United Kingdom, on Aug. 21, 2025.

Before arriving in New York City for an overnight stay, the ship is scheduled to make visits to Dublin, Ponta Delgada and Halifax.

In addition to marking Virgin’s debut on North America’s East Coast, the Brilliant Lady will also operate the company’s first season in Alaska with a series of cruises departing from Seattle and Vancouver.

Scheduled for the summer of 2026, the seven- to 12-night itineraries feature visits to Icy Strait Point, Ketchikan, Prince Rupert and more.

Before kicking off its inaugural season in the region, the 2,770-guest ship is set to offer a repositioning voyage via the Panama Canal.

The schedule also includes a short season on the West Coast, with cruises to the Mexican Riviera departing from Los Angeles.

The Brilliant Lady then returns to the Caribbean and the Bahamas for the 2026-27 winter, offering new itineraries out of PortMiami.

Deployment highlights include regular visits to Virgin’s Beach Club, a private destination on the island of Bimini.