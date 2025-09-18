Aroya Transits Suez Canal on Way Back to Red Sea

The Aroya completed a full transit of the Suez Canal earlier this week with over 2,300 guests and 1,500 crew members onboard.

According to the Suez Canal Authority (SCA), the operation was part of its “efforts to enhance the Suez Canal’s status as a central hub for maritime tourism and logistics services.”

As Head of the SCA, Osama Rabee said that Aroya Cruises’ crossing demonstrates “confidence in the Canal’s capacity and readiness to welcome all types of cruise ships.”

The Aroya completed its third crossing of the Suez Canal since entering service for Aroya Cruises in late 2024.

Rabee added that cruise ships transiting the Canal benefit from reductions and special incentives from SCA.

He noted that 69 cruise had transited since 2021.

Following the successful transit of the Suez Canal, the Aroya sailed to Sharm El Sheikh for a transit call, the authority said.

Having completed its first season in the Eastern Mediterranean earlier this month, the Aroya embarked on a repositioning cruise to the Red Sea in mid-September.

The eight-night voyage sailed from Istanbul, Turkey, to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and also includes visits to other destinations in Turkey and Egypt.

After arriving in Jeddah, the Aroya is set to offer new itineraries to the Red Sea, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, including Cruise Saudi’s private destination of Jabal Al-Sabaya.

The 2017-built ship is expected to cross the Suez Canal once again in 2026 as it returns to the Eastern Mediterranean for a second season.