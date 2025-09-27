American Liberty Completes First Year of Service

The American Liberty recently completed its first year of service for American Cruise Lines in the United States.

As the third ship in the company’s Coastal Cat series, the 100-guest vessel embarked on its maiden voyage on August 15, 2024.

The 5,000-ton ship was later christened during a special celebratory event at Fort Adams State Park in Newport.

The ceremony was attended by cruise guests, community members, officials from Sail Newport and Fort Adams State Park, as well as a small group of American’s executives and crewmembers.

During its maiden season, the American Liberty offered a series of cruises in New England that included American’s “New England Islands” itinerary.

The eight-night cruise sailed from Providence and included visits to New Bedford, Nantucket Island, Martha’s Vineyard, Block Island, Newport and Bristol.

The vessel later repositioned to Florida and South Carolina for itineraries that cruised through the Intracoastal Waterway.

In 2025, the American Liberty is offering cruises to the Hudson River, as well as fall foliage itineraries on the East Coast and New England.

During the 2025-26 winter season, the vessel is set to operate American’s “Southeast Sea Islands Cruise,” which sails between Charleston and Amelia Island.

Built at the Chesapeake Shipbuilding Corporation yard in Maryland, the U.S.-flagged ship followed the American Eagle and the American Glory.

American’s Coastal Cats ship class also includes the American Legend, which entered service in Florida in late 2024.

Earlier this year, the company took delivery of the first ship in a new series of coastal vessels, the American Patriot.

Continuing its expansion, the company is now set to take delivery of eight additional ships through 2027, including the American Pioneer.

The ship enters service this October in the Gulf Coast and is set to be followed by four extra coastal vessels, as well as three modern riverboats.