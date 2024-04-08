American Cruise Lines Announces American Patriot and American Pioneer

American Cruise Lines announced two new ships coming in 2025, the American Patriot and American Pioneer, according to a press release.

This was previously reported by Cruise Industry News.

These 125-passenger ships will be the 5th and 6th vessels in American’s Project Blue series of 12 new small ships for the U.S. market.

The American Patriot will begin sailing in June 2025 while the American Pioneer will join in November 2025. Both ships will operate U.S. itineraries up and down the East Coast, including all-new 15-Day Grand Florida Coast and Keys sailings, beginning in 2025.

The new ships, which will be built at Chesapeake Shipbuilding in Maryland, will feature five decks and 56 staterooms.

In terms of design, the ships will offer a more traditional bow construction and deeper draft with full stabilization. The American Patriot and American Pioneer will also feature elegant interior design private balcony accommodations, including a range of large standard staterooms, suites, and singles.

Both ships will feature a Main Lounge and Restaurant on deck 1. On deck 5, the American Patriot and American Pioneer will offer sitting, dining, and fitness areas including a 360-degree Skywalk walking track, an indoor Sky Lounge, Sun Deck, and a café. The new ships also offer a Bow Terrace and Horizon Lounge on deck 3, as well as indoor fitness center on deck 4.