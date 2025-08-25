Virgin Unveils Joyful Four Corners Glow Up for New Brilliant Lady

Virgin Voyages’ new Brilliant Lady will offer new public areas created to foster connections when it enters service from New York City on Sept. 5, 2025.

According to a press release, the ship’s design philosophy “centers on bringing people together in beautiful spaces to make magic and memories happen.”

Virgin also said that the onboard areas were inspired by destinations set to be visited by the 2,770-guest vessel, including New York and its irresistible energy, Miami’s Latin fire, Los Angeles’ optimism, and Alaska’s spirit of adventure.

“We asked ourselves: how do we create spaces where strangers become friends and quiet moments become cherished memories?” said Erin Barton, director of design at Virgin Voyages.

“The Brilliant Lady’s transformation is our love letter to the social soul of travel, designed to spark conversations, encourage lingering and celebrate the beautiful unpredictability of human connection.”

Among the highlights of the ship’s interior is the Roundabout.

Described by Virgin as “the heart” of the Brilliant Lady, the area incorporates deep navy banquettes, as well as jewel-toned seating to create a conversation cluster.

The area also displays a compass illuminated in tones of blue and purple as a nod to Alaska’s twilight.

Virgin also said that the ship’s Draught Haus was reimagined as a “social anchor at sea,” which will offer a gathering place, along with a menu of craft brews, barista-made coffees, cocktails, sparkling wines and other beverages.

Other design updates include the addition of new stern-facing day beds at the Athletic Club and the debut of Rojo by Razzle Dazzle.

The venue is said to celebrate Spain’s convivial culture, turning meals into conversations and connections.

“Terracotta and crimson hues create warmth, while custom line artwork tells stories across the walls,” the company explained.

In addition to tapas-style sharing plates, the space offers intimate seating clusters and a dedicated lounge area.

Virgin also redesigned its Sea Terrace staterooms, adding two red hammock chairs to balconies instead of one.

“The Brilliant Lady represents Virgin Voyages’ belief that travel should be fundamentally social, joyfully human and thoughtfully designed for the moments that matter most,” the company added.

After a schedule of inaugural events that includes a trans-Atlantic crossing from England, the Brilliant Lady is set to embark on its “MerMaiden Voyage” in New York on Sept. 5, 2025.

During its inaugural season, the ship offers itineraries in Canada and New England, Bermuda, the Caribbean, the West Coast and Alaska.