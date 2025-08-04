Virgin: Scarlet Lady Arrives in Iceland; Brilliant Lady Ready for Debut

Virgin Voyages said it is celebrating a milestone this week, as two of its ships marked significant developments.

According to a press release, while the Scarlet Lady became the company’s first vessel visit to Iceland, the Brilliant Lady is getting ready for its debut later this year.

As the first Virgin ship to arrive in Iceland, the Scarlet Lady made its inaugural visit to Akureyri on August 3, 2025.

“This unforgettable first call signals the success of Virgin Voyages’ broader destination strategy and its appeal among adult travelers seeking new regions with more immersive itineraries,” Virgin stated.

The company added that the visit marks its entry into the region, with upcoming stops in Ísafjörður and an overnight in Reykjavik scheduled for the next few days.

“The Scarlet Lady was the ship that started it all, and she’s still setting the pace. Her arrival in Iceland reflects growing global demand for our unapologetic approach to ocean-going vacations,” said Nirmal Saverimuttu, CEO of Virgin Voyages.

Getting ready to debut in early September, the Brilliant Lady also marked a milestone recently after completing its final updates at a shipyard in Palermo.

According to Virgin, the new vessel is now sailing toward the UK and Lisbon for a series of inaugural events before its maiden cruise, which is scheduled to sail from New York City on September 3, 2025.

As the fourth ship in the company’s fleet, the vessel is set to offer a “coast-to-coast” maiden season that will span four U.S. markets, including New York, Miami, Los Angeles and Seattle.

The debut season underscores Virgin’s growth strategy and growing investment in the North American market, the company stated.

The Brilliant Lady will also sail to Alaska in 2026, marking Virgin Voyages’ first foray into that region.

“With each new ship, we’re listening more and refining faster,” said Michelle Bentubo, Virgin Voyages’ Chief Operations Officer.

“Brilliant Lady’s North American tour is a milestone, not just in scale, but in how we continue evolving the Sailor experience,” she added.

In response to rising interest in longer escapes, the brand has also introduced new seven-night Caribbean itineraries from Miami, complementing its Mediterranean and repositioning voyages.

“There’s a strong appetite for grown-up experiences that feel effortless, immersive and fun,” Bentubo added.

“Our Sailors want more time to relax and more space to explore, and we’re delivering that across every part of our offering, from itineraries to onboard design.”

In preparation for its official launch date, the Brilliant Lady is currently hosting a four-day cultural experience at sea for Crew called The Virgin Way.

This initiative is said to be rooted in Richard Branson’s people-first philosophy and designed to foster deeper connection, creativity and culture.

“Our crew are the foundation of everything we do. The Virgin Way brings it back to our brand roots, ensuring our crew feel equipped to provide exceptional service built on authenticity. As Richard always says, ‘When you take care of your people, they can take even better care of your customers’,” Saverimuttu added.