Royal Princess to Debut in Southeast Asia in 2026

Princess Cruises announced that the Royal Princess will make its debut in Southeast Asia in October 2026.

According to a press release, the 2013-built vessel will offer two cruises departing from Singapore in October 2026.

The sailings take place between Royal Princess’s seasons in Alaska and Australia, visiting destinations that include Vietnam, Thailand and Indonesia.

After completing its summer schedule in Alaska, the Royal Princess will reposition to Southeast Asia via a 26-night cruise that sails from Seattle on September 19, 2026.

According to Princess, the “Southeast Asia, Japan and Alaska Grand Adventure Cruise” sails to a wide range of destinations, including Juneau, College Fjord, Whittier, Hubbard Glacier, Shimizu, Osaka, Keelung and Hong Kong.

Upon arriving in Singapore, the 3,560-guest vessel is scheduled to undergo a two-week drydock at a local shipyard.

The Royal Princess will then start its first cruise out of Singapore on November 1, 2025, embarking on a nine-night cruise to Southeast Asia.

Sailing roundtrip from the port, the itinerary features an overnight visit to Ho Chi Minh City, as well as stops in Ko Samui and Bangkok.

The cruise will be followed by a 15-night repositioning cruise to Australia that sails to Lombok, Darwin, Yorkeys Knob and Brisbane before arriving in Sydney.

The two cruises can be combined into a single 24-night Southeast Asia and Australia voyage, Princess noted.

The company also highlighted other recent announcements for Singapore, which include the debut of the Discovery Princess in the port.

Before arriving in Australia for the 2025-26 winter season, the vessel offers a five-night cruise to Malaysia sailing from Singapore this October.

The Diamond Princess is then set to reposition to the port in December, kicking off a series of ten- and 12-night cruises to destinations in Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam.

Princess is also significantly increasing its presence in Asia by deploying both the Diamond Princess and the Sapphire Princess in the region.

The ships will sail from Singapore during the 2026-27 winter before repositioning to Japan for the 2027 summer season.