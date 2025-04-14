Discovery Princess to Sail Exclusive Voyage from Singapore

Princess Cruises has announced a six-day exclusive sailing out of Singapore on the Discovery Princess in October 2025. The Discovery Princess will be the company’s latest ship to visit Singapore and Southeast Asia.

The ship will make her maiden call to Singapore on October 28 and sail to the Malaysian ports of Port Klang (Kuala Lumpur), Penang and Langkawi before returning to Singapore on November 2. She will also be making maiden calls to the three Malaysian destinations.

The company said in a press release that the six-day roundtrip Singapore sailing will offer experiences pertaining to dining, entertainment and wellness experiences.

According to Princess Cruises, the cruise will be her only Southeast Asian voyage before the Discovery Princess sails to Australia to start her homeporting season in Sydney. The homeporting season will run from November 2025 to April 2026, with sailings to Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific.

Highlights Onboard

The Princess 360 Experience is on offered onboard the Discovery Princess. The seven-course event is only otherwise offered onboard the Enchanted Princess.

The event pairs dishes with a multi-sensory, multi-media experience. According to the company, the menu is unavailable for public view to maintain a “surprise and delight” experience.

Also on offer are 270-degree views in the Sky Suites, The Sanctuary venue and live entertainment with new Broadway-style production shows in the Princess Theater.