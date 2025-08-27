Royal Caribbean Showcases Star of the Seas in Hyperlapse Video

Royal Caribbean has launched a video on its official YouTube channel that takes viewers on a hyperlapse tour of the Star of the Seas.

The ship, which was officially named on August 20, 2025, embarked on its first revenue cruise on August 16, 2025, from Port Canaveral.

The video highlights the venues and themed deck aboard the company’s newest ship, including:

Surfside

Ultimate Family Townhouse

Chill Island

Swim and Tonic

The Lime and Coconut

The Hideaway

Thrill Island

Central Park

AquaDome, and

Royal Promenade

Windjammer, and

Lincoln Park Supper Club.

“Vacationers and families of all ages can make memories their way across eight neighborhoods on Star with the boldest entertainment at sea, next-level ways to dine and drink, adrenaline-pumping thrills and unrivaled ways to chill,” the company said in the caption of the video.

As previously reported by Cruise Industry News, the Star of the Seas is now set to offer a series of short cruises to the Bahamas that sail to Royal Caribbean’s private island of Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Also visiting destinations in the Eastern Caribbean, the ship will offer seven-night cruises from Port Canaveral through at least April 2027.

Other ports of call being visited by the ship as part of the deployment include Philipsburg in St. Maarten, St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands and San Juan in Puerto Rico.