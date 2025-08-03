Regent’s 2027-28 Season Goes Big on Overnights

The recently announced 2027-28 season of Regent Seven Seas Cruises will include three new Immersive Overnight itineraries.

According to a press release, the sailings are highlighted by overnight stays in every port of call, providing guests with a “deeper cultural connection and unhurried exploration.”

Regent is also offering new evening shore excursions created for its Immersive Overnight itineraries.

The new voyages sail to European destinations onboard some of Regent’s newest ships, including the Seven Seas Grandeur and the Seven Seas Splendor.

One of the itineraries sails to Portugal, Spain and France starting on April 28, 2027. In addition to two days at sea, the ten-night cruise features overnight visits to Lisbon, Santander, Bordeaux and Bilbao.

Regent is also planning two Immersive Overnight itineraries in the Mediterranean, with departures set for July 19 and October 31, 2027.

The first sails to ports of call in Italy, Croatia and Spain, including overnight visits to Fusina, Dubrovnik and Barcelona.

Sailing for ten nights, the cruise also includes a two-day call to Livorno, from which guests will be able to visit Italy’s Tuscany region.

The October sailing departs from Civitavecchia for overnight visits to ports in Italy, Croatia and Turkey, such as Dubrovnik, Piraeus and Istanbul.

Regent’s new 2027-28 Voyage Collection includes over 230 sailings visiting destinations in Africa and Arabia, Alaska, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, the Caribbean, South America, the South Pacific, Canada and New England, the Mediterranean and Northern Europe.

The season also marks the first full year of service for the new Seven Seas Prestige, which is scheduled to enter service in 2026.

Other highlights of the overall collection include 60 overnight stays in ports like Lima (Callao), Peru; Reykjavík, Iceland; and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.