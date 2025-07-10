Regent Unveils 2027-28 Voyage Collection Featuring 234 Sailings

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has unveiled its 2027-2028 Voyage Collection, the company announced in a press release.

The new season includes 234 new sailings to a wide range of destinations, including Africa and Arabia, Alaska, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, the Caribbean, South America, the South Pacific, Canada and New England, the Mediterranean and Northern Europe.

Guests can pre-register now at Regent’s website, with reservations officially opening on July 23, 2025.

According to the company, passengers in the U.S. and Canada who book by August 6 will enjoy a 50 percent reduced deposit.

“Our 2027-2028 Voyage Collection is a celebration of discovery, delivering 234 new adventures for travelers to experience the world in truly immersive and meaningful ways,” said Jason Montague, chief luxury officer of Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

“From shorter escapes to epic journeys, every sailing is designed to offer the perfect balance of enriching destination experiences and the unrivaled luxury of life on board—from spacious all-suite accommodations and personalized service to unlimited shore excursions, gourmet dining, and fine wines and spirits,” he added.

Among the standout features of the collection are 19 new ports of call, five Grand Voyages, and the 133-night 2028 World Cruise, which will sail onboard the Seven Seas Splendor.

Also included are three Immersive Overnight European itineraries, where every port of call offers an overnight stay, designed to provide deeper cultural connection and unhurried exploration.

Additional highlights include six roundtrip Tokyo sailings and one roundtrip voyage from Hong Kong, as well as a complete 32-night circumnavigation of Australia onboard the Seven Seas Mariner.

The collection also features three journeys through Africa and Arabia and ten transoceanic crossings.

Other highlights of the collection include 60 overnight stays in destinations around the world, such as Lima (Callao), Peru; Reykjavík, Iceland; and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Guests will also have the opportunity to explore 19 new ports of call, including Nanaimo, British Columbia; Yeosu, South Korea; San Andrés, Colombia; and Scrabster, Scotland.

The 2027-2028 Voyage Collection will also mark the new ship Seven Seas Prestige’s first full season at sea, offering 44 cruises through Northern Europe, the Mediterranean and the Caribbean.

The ship will sail from ports including Barcelona, Spain; Southampton, England; Civitavecchia, Italy; Piraeus, Greece; Miami, Florida; New York; Los Angeles, California; and Panama City, Panama.

Set to enter service in 2026, the Prestige will be the first in a new series of ships being built for Regent at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy.