Port of Southampton Celebrates Maiden Visit of Disney Fantasy

The Port of Southampton celebrated the maiden visit of Disney Cruise Line’s Fantasy.

Currently offering summer cruises in Northern Europe, the vessel made its first visit to the British port on July 31, 2025.

“Our marine pilot boarded the vessel at the NAB Tower, ten nautical miles from our Pilot Station in Gosport,” ABP Southampton said in a social media post.

According to the port authority, the Disney Fantasy was then guided in with the support of the port’s VTS, Port Planning, Berthing Officers, Cruise Operations and Landside Operations teams.

ABP Southampton also noted that the ship is now set to continue to sail from the port through the end of the summer season.

The deployment includes three- to eight-night cruises to destinations in Scandinavia and the British Isles, as well as Northern and Western Europe.

For its first cruise from Southampton, the Fantasy offered a five-night cruise to Northern Spain that featured visits to La Coruña and Bilbao.

Other ports of call set to be visited by the 2,500-guest vessel during its season include Ålesund, Olden, and Stavanger in Norway; Cherbourg and La Rochelle in France; Copenhagen in Denmark; and Liverpool in England.

After completing its schedule in the region in late September, the Disney Fantasy is set to undergo a drydock before returning to North America.

Following the routine shipyard visit, the 2012-built vessel kicks off its winter season in Port Canaveral in mid-November.

The Disney Dream is set to take over Disney Cruise Line’s itineraries in Europe in 2026, arriving in Southampton in mid-July.

Sailing from the British homeport, the 2011-built vessel will offer a series of three- to seven-night cruises to the Norwegian Fjords and Western Europe.

The season ends with a weeklong cruise to the British Isles, which is scheduled to depart from Southampton on September 7, 2026.