Perfect Day Mexico to Be About the Size of Disney’s Magic Kingdom

Royal Caribbean Group’s Perfect Day Mexico will be comparable in size to Disney’s Magic Kingdom theme park in Orlando.

During the company’s recent earnings call, CEO Jason Liberty highlighted that the comparison underscores the scale of the investment in the new private destination, which is being developed in Quintana Roo, Mexico.

Liberty stated that the port of call will have similar dimensions in terms of actual footprint when compared to the 105-acre theme park, which is located in Florida.

In line with the experience onboard the company’s ships, Perfect Day was designed to deliver a perfect day for all kinds of guests, he continued.

“Of course, we’re going to deliver that with many fewer guests than the guests that visit the Magic Kingdom,” Liberty added.

“That is because we’re super focused on ensuring that everybody has this Perfect Day,” he said, noting that the new port will offer a wide range of attractions.

Options include the world’s largest lazy river, Vegas-style beach parties, relaxation in the sun, family-friendly pools and more, Liberty continued.

“There’s so much to do that it will be curated like we do on our ships, with different neighborhoods,” he added.

Set to open for guests in late 2027, Perfect Day Mexico is being developed in an area near the Costa Maya Cruise Port.

The Royal Caribbean Group recently completed the acquisition of the property, which will see a $600 million investment.

The development is part of the company’s strategy of creating exclusive destinations and beach clubs across the Caribbean and the Pacific.

Perfect Day Mexico opens up additional possibilities for markets including Texas, the West Coast, and the Midwest, Liberty said.

“We’ll be able to lessen where they spend their share of wallet on potential air travel and other travel, making it more affordable for them and potentially increasing wallet share for us,” he explained.