Parana Offers English Classes Ahead of Cruise Season in Brazil

Portos do Paraná recently celebrated the conclusion of an English language course for community members at Ilha do Mel.

According to a press release, 14 residents of the island completed the course, which is aimed at improving services for international passengers.

After welcoming its first cruise call earlier this year, Ilha do Mel is expected to host more vessels during the upcoming season in South America.

“We provided this training for the community, thinking of improving our services for tourists who speak English,” said the coordinator of Communication, Education and Sustainability, Pedro Pisacco.

“The knowledge shared through the course adds value to local commerce and stimulates income generation,” he added.

The course was offered in partnership with Sesc (Social Service of Commerce), Senac (National Service for Commercial Learning) and Fecomércio (Federation of Trade in Goods, Services, and Tourism).

“This course promotes tourism and local commerce, bringing more and more investments to our municipality,” stated Sesc Paranaguá’s Executive Manager, Joel Viana.

Community members learned how to greet guests and provide general information in English, Portos do Paraná said.

In addition to Ilha do Mel, the port authority administers the Port of Paranaguá, which served as a homeport for MSC Cruises in recent seasons.

During the 2023-24 winter, the company brought nearly 40,000 guests to the port, with the MSC Lirica making regular calls as part of seven-night cruises to Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay.

In 2024-25, the MSC Armonia made eight visits to Paranaguá, bringing nearly 20,000 guests to the town in Southern Brazil.

While MSC Cruises is not scheduled to return for the 2025-26 season, the port is getting ready to welcome transit calls from other brands, including Silversea.

The luxury brand is scheduled to make three visits to Paranaguá with the Silver Shadow between December 2025 and February 2026.