Oceania Cruises Adding Prefixes to Ship Names

In line with other brands owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Oceania Cruises is adding a prefix ahead of the names of its ships.

According to recent marketing materials, all vessels in the company’s current and future fleet will now have their names beginning with “Oceania.”

While the company’s website is already showing the new names, it’s unclear when the vessels are set to be actually renamed.

Set to be delivered in 2027 and 2029, respectively, Oceania’s upcoming newbuilds will follow the same pattern, carrying the names Oceania Sonata and Oceania Arietta.

The company currently operates a fleet of eight cruise ships, including the recently delivered Oceania Allura. As the second in the company’s new Allura class, the 67,000-ton vessel entered service in mid-July.

In addition to welcoming the new Oceania Sonata, Oceania’s fleet is seeing further changes in 2027 with the withdrawal of the Oceania Insignia.

Sold to startup Crescent Seas, the 1999-built vessel is set to be delivered to its new owners following a farewell season in South America and Europe.

Oceania Cruises is the second brand in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to introduce its brand name as a prefix when naming its ships.

After initially following a different nomenclature strategy, Norwegian Cruise Line started to use the “Norwegian” prefix in the late 1990s.

Originally built for the company’s NCL America subdivision, the Pride of America is the only exception in the current 20-ship fleet.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises adopted its current name pattern with the debut of the Seven Seas Navigator in 1999.

All of the company’s subsequent newbuilds later adopted the “Seven Seas” prefix on their names, including the Seven Seas Prestige.

As the brand’s next new ship, the 850-guest vessel is scheduled to be delivered by the Fincantieri shipyard in late 2026.