Allura Sets Sail on Maiden Voyage for Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises’ new ship, the Allura, has recently embarked on its maiden voyage from Trieste, Italy.

After being delivered by the Fincantieri shipyard earlier this month, the ship kicked off its inaugural season on July 19, 2025.

For its first cruise, the new 1,200-guest vessel embarked on a six-night itinerary to Piraeus. Sailing to Italy, Greece and Croatia, the open-jaw itinerary features visits to Rijeka, Ravenna, Dubrovnik and Kotor.

Continuing its maiden season, the Allura is set to offer additional itineraries in the Mediterranean through early September.

The 67,000-ton ship then offers a repositioning cruise that sails from Lisbon, Portugal, to New York City, United States.

The 14-night itinerary features visits to Portugal’s Atlantic islands, including Madeira and the Azores, in addition to the Canada and New England region, with scheduled calls to Halifax, Portland and Boston.

Following a fall foliage season on North America’s East Coast, the Allura repositions to the Caribbean for cruises out of PortMiami during the 2025-26 winter.

As a sister to the 2023-built Vista, the Allura was built at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Sestri Ponente, Northern Italy.

According to the company, the ship was designed to offer an upscale experience with a focus on exceptional cuisine, personalized service and enrichment opportunities.

The Allura also offers new venues, including the Crêperie, which serves French crêpes, Belgian bubble waffles and Italian ice cream sundaes.

Other restaurants onboard include Jacques, which returns for refined takes on French classics, as well as the Asian-inspired Red Ginger.

Following the Allura, Oceania Cruises is welcoming four additional vessels to its fleet over the next decade.

As part of a new ship class, the Oceania Sonata is set to enter service in 2027, with the Oceania Arietta following suit in 2028. Two further Sonata Class ships will join the fleet later, in 2032 and 2035.