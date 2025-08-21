New Festivale to Feature Carnival’s Biggest Waterpark

The Carnival Festivale will feature the biggest waterpark in Carnival Cruise Line’s history, the company announced in a press release.

Set to debut in 2027, the Excel-class ship will introduce Carnival Waterworks Ultra as part of the new Sunsation Point family adventure zone.

According to Carnival, the waterpark will feature six water slides designed for different age groups and adventure levels.

The lineup includes two family raft rides, SunSoaker and Turning Tides and dueling Racing Currents slides, as well as the Mini Racers double-slide and Mini Twister.

Other features of Waterworks Ultra include splash pads and shaded play areas for all ages, the company said.

Carnival also stated that the new venue will introduce the first nighttime Waterworks operation of its fleet, which will include a live DJ and other special features.

Taking over the area occupied by BOLT! on previous Excel-class ships, the waterpark will be located at Carnival Festivale’s Deck 18.

In addition to Carnival Waterworks Ultra, Sunsation Point will also offer a hub of family-friendly activities and dining options on Deck 16, as well as a pool, a splash pad and a bar.

Deck 17 is a place to rewind with nostalgic elements, Carnival said, including the Vault Retrocade, which combines a retro theme with modern arcade games.

The deck also features the Scenic Overlook, a sports bar that offers outdoor games like pool and giant Jenga, as well as a new mini-golf course and Treehouse, which is described by Carnival as an all-new concept with netted bridges high above the deck.

As the fourth ship in Carnival’s Excel class, the Carnival Festivale is currently being built at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany.

Sailing from Port Canaveral, the ship is scheduled to offer seven-night cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas starting in May 2027.