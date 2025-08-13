Carnival Announces Reservations and Music Experiences for Festivale

Carnival Cruise Line announced that reservations are now open for the Carnival Festivale launching in 2027. The company also revealed further details of the ship’s features, which will be inspired by music.

The Carnival Festivale will make its way home to Port Canaveral with a 15-day transatlantic voyage from Southampton, England on May 2, 2027.

The ship will then cross the Atlantic Ocean, visiting Grand Turk and arriving at its Port Canaveral homeport on May 16, 2027. On May 19, 2027, the Carnival Festivale will begin cruising from Port Canaveral with its first sailing – a four-day Bahamas cruise.

The ship’s primary cruise schedule will offer a selection of six- and eight-day Eastern and Southern Caribbean cruises.

All Carnival Festivale sailings will offer a visit to Celebration Key. A special seven-day New Year’s cruise departing December 27, 2027, is also among the more than 50 voyages opened aboard the ship.

“Music is the universal language that brings families and friends together, and the Carnival Festivale will amplify that unique connection. The experiences we’ll deliver will appeal to every generation,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “Everyone, no matter their age or interest, will find their rhythm on this ship.”

Duffy said that the ship will deliver immersive environments inspired by music, offering a variety of experiences across three zones:

Studio 724

The venue will feature tech-powered experiences that react in real time to sound with synchronized lights and animations.

At the Spark on Deck 6, guests will enjoy a setting designed to embody the art of songwriting, as well as cocktails inspired by iconic songs and nightly live music performances, the company said.

The zone also features Carnival’s signature Alchemy Bar on Deck 6. Piano Bar 88 will be on Deck 6 as well. At Mix Bar on Deck 7, guests will enjoy creatively named cocktails or craft their own unique drink. The Limelight Lounge will also be available.

The Festival

The Festival on Deck 8 will have outdoor music festivals, connecting guests to several food and beverage venues.

The zone will feature Festival Grounds Coffee & Bar. Pizza Palooza will deliver fresh pizzas. In addition, Rhythm & Rolls Deli will provide casual dining options.

Sunsation Point

Spanning three decks, 16-18, the area will be anchored by Carnival WaterWorks Ultra.

Deck 16 will offer family-friendly activities and dining options. At Sunsation Sips, everything from craft cocktails to slushies will be served. The Vista Pool will offer a baby splash pad, and guests will enjoy Big Chicken and Swirls ice cream.

Deck 17 will include the Vault Retrocade, The Scenic Overlook and a new mini golf course. The deck will also be home to the Treehouse, an all-new concept featuring an adventure trail with fun obstacles and a dry slide, with a nearby a toddler playground.

Deck 18 will feature Carnival WaterWorks Ultra featuring six water slides.