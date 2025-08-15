Carnival Festivale’s Keel Laid

Carnival Cruises announced that a keel laying ceremony took place on August 14, 2025, at Meyer Werft in Papenburg, Germany, for the Carnival Festivale.

“The Carnival Festivale isn’t just joining our fleet; she’ll be setting the tone for how to have fun at sea by blending vibrant designs and guest experiences that you can’t find anywhere else,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

“Music is a universal language that connects people from around the world, and this ship will bring that to life in true Carnival fashion. We’re grateful to work with the skilled team once again at Meyer Werft to bring Carnival Festivale into our fleet,” Duffy added.

The company said in a press release that Brett Vitols, associate vice president of new builds for Carnival Cruise Line, and Petu Kummala, associate vice president of interior design and architecture, were joined by members of Carnival’s newbuild team to celebrate the construction milestone by placing commemorative coins under a 598-ton keel block.

They were joined by the Meyer Werft team, including Georg Schauen, project manager for the Carnival Festivale.

According to the press release, the music-themed ship will sail from Port Canaveral, Fla., as Carnival’s fourth Excel-class flagship and the company’s fourth vessel powered by LNG.

Carnival said that the Carnival Festivale will introduce immersive, music-inspired zones offering unique experiences for all ages. The zones celebrate the creative process of music-making through interactive technology, lighting and design elements.

A Highlight of the ship includes the Sunsation Point, spanning Decks 16-18, which is a family adventure zone anchored by Carnival WaterWorks Ultra.

The ship, which is geared for families, will feature 1,000 interconnecting rooms, expanded youth spaces and new programming for its youngest guests. The Carnival Festivale is set for delivery in spring 2027.

A video from the ceremony is available for viewing here.

Image: Carnival Cruise Line’s AVP of New Builds Brett Vitols and Meyer Werft’s Project Manager George Schauen