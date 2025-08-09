MSC Announces Updated Itineraries for 2026-27 Season in U.S.

MSC Cruises announced updated plans for its 2026-27 winter season in the Caribbean and the United States.

According to a press release, the deployment will include a record number of ships sailing from Miami, as well as expanded itinerary and port options.

Seven vessels are scheduled to sail from U.S. ports between late 2026 and early 2027, including the MSC World America, which entered service in April.

Offering seven-night cruises to the Caribbean, the LNG-powered vessel will be joined in Miami by the MSC Seaside and the MSC Poesia.

Originally set to operate out of New York City, the MSC Meraviglia will also return to PortMiami for six- and eight-night cruises to the Eastern Caribbean and the Bahamas.

The new itineraries are highlighted by visits to Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos; Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas; and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

“More and more people are choosing to say ‘Let’s Holiday’ with MSC Cruises, whether they’re longtime cruisers or trying us out for the first time. Our commitment to the U.S. market and Miami is creating new options for our guests and generating exciting opportunities for our valued travel advisor partners,” MSC Cruises’ North America President Lynn Torrent said.

“Deploying some of our newest and largest ships to an even wider variety of destinations gives vacationers more ways to enjoy our unique mix of European style and American comfort on everything from a quick weekend getaway to a once-in-a-lifetime voyage,” she added.

In addition to having four ships sailing from Miami, MSC will deploy two ships in Port Canaveral during the 2027-28 winter: the MSC Seashore and the MSC Grandiosa.

The company is also keeping the MSC Seascape in Galveston for year-round itineraries to the Western Caribbean.

According to MSC, most of its itineraries in the region include visits to the private island destination of Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in the Bahamas.