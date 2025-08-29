JAX LNG and Polaris New Energy: LNG Bunkering for Star in Port Canaveral

JAX LNG and Polaris New Energy recently completed the first LNG bunkering of Royal Caribbean International’s Star of the Seas in Port Canaveral.

According to a press release, the operation took place soon after the vessel’s first visit to the port on August 13, 2025.

The statement highlighted the benefits of LNG, which is said to support reduced emissions, providing ship operators with a cleaner yet reliable fuel option that is odorless and colorless.

The refueling used the special bunker vessel, the Clean Everglades, which supplied the ship with multiple weeks’ worth of fuel.

According to JAX LNG, the entire operation took approximately seven hours and was monitored by Canaveral Fire Rescue’s Fireboat2, a marine firefighting rescue vessel, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit and the U.S. Coast Guard.

Operating North America’s first small-scale coastal LNG facility, JAX LNG has access to two Jones Act LNG bunker barges, the Clean Canaveral and the Clean Everglades.

A joint venture between Seaside LNG and Pivotal LNG, the company’s facility in Jacksonville is capable of liquefying 360,000 gallons of LNG per day while also offering approximately four million gallons of storage and serving multiple customers in the southeastern United States.

After being delivered by the Meyer Turku shipyard earlier this month, the Star of the Seas set sail on its first cruise on Aug. 17, 2025.

The 250,800-ton vessel is set to offer a series of preview cruises before embarking on its official maiden season in late August.

Sailing from Port Canaveral on a year-round basis, the Star will offer regular seven-night cruises to destinations in the Caribbean and the Bahamas.

On Aug. 20, 2025, the ship was christened at a ceremony that saw research astronaut Kellie Gerardi serving as godmother.