Grand Turk Welcomes Guests Back After Hurricane Erin

Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador John Heald said that Grand Turk is ready to welcome guests back following Hurricane Erin.

While the system did not directly pass over the destination, the island was impacted by tropical storm conditions, he continued.

After having visits cancelled due to Erin, Grand Turk welcomed guests back with a call from the Carnival Sunrise on August 20, 2025.

Quoting the ship’s captain, Mario Epifani, Heald said that the destination did not sustain any major damage.

“We were thrilled to be able to keep the planned visit, especially knowing that cruising supports a critical part of the local economy,” he continued.

While local infrastructure was not impacted, some sand erosion occurred on parts of the beaches, leaving exposed rocks, Heald said.

“Enjoying the beaches is a key part of the Grand Turk experience, and you’ll still be able to take advantage of the sections that are in good shape.”

Carnival was working with local tour operators to identify if any specific tours cannot be operated at this time, Heald noted.

With Hurricane Erin impacting the Caribbean, Bermuda and the U.S. East Coast, Carnival Cruise Line adjusted itineraries for six ships.

The Carnival Sunshine, the Mardi Gras and the Carnival Vista were the first to miss scheduled calls due to the tropical system.

More recently, the Carnival Conquest, the Carnival Elation and the Carnival Venezia also had to adjust their planned itineraries to avoid impact from the hurricane.

One of the destinations affected was Carnival Corporation’s private island of Half Moon Cay in the Bahamas.

According to Heald, the port is especially impacted by adverse weather conditions due to its reliance on water shuttle services for guest transportation.

Once construction of a pier for ships is completed, Half Moon Cay will see fewer cancellations, he added, noting that work is underway for the infrastructure update.