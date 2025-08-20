Carnival Adjusts Additional Itineraries Due to Hurricane Erin

Carnival Cruise Line adjusted the itineraries of two additional ships due to the impact of Hurricane Erin in the Caribbean.

According to a video shared by the company’s Brand Ambassador John Heald, the tropical storm led to the cancellation of scheduled port visits for the Carnival Vista and the Mardi Gras.

“While Erin is not on a direct path to some of the places that our ships are going to, it has caused a bit of storm surge,” Heald said.

The weather conditions led to itinerary changes for two ships, he explained, including the Carnival Vista, which had to cancel a visit to Half Moon Cay on Tuesday.

Heald noted that the private destination used tenders to transport guests to shore.

“We are very excited to build a pier there, and it will improve the number of times that we have to cancel this port because of the safety of putting guests on smaller boats,” he said, adding that the number of cancellations is very small.

The Mardi Gras also cancelled a visit to Grand Turk that was originally scheduled to take place on Monday.

“Our crew is taking wonderful care of guests, and while we look for an alternative port, it’s not always possible because of distance and space available at the ports,” Heald explained.

“Our Fleet Operations Center and all the other people that work so hard, including the captains and crew, will take great care of you and keep you safe,” he added in a video addressed to Carnival’s guests.

Heald noted that the safety and security of guests and crew is the “most important thing” for the company.

In addition to adjusting the itineraries of the Mardi Gras and the Carnival Vista, Carnival had previously rerouted the current cruise of the Carnival Sunshine.

Initially scheduled to visit Bermuda, the ship is now offering a voyage to the Bahamas after departing from Norfolk on Aug. 17, 2025.