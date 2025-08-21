Hurricane Erin: Carnival Confirms Further Itinerary Changes

Carnival Cruise Line confirmed that three additional ships have had their itineraries changed due to the impacts of Hurricane Erin.

According to the company’s Brand Ambassador John Heald, the Carnival Conquest, the Carnival Elation and the Carnival Venezia were the latest vessels affected by the tropical system.

“The problem is that while the hurricane hasn’t actually headed directly toward anywhere that we are going, there was a lot of storm surge around,” he explained.

“Obviously, we have to keep you away from that and keep the ships smooth,” Heald continued in a video addressed to guests.

He said that the company’s communications office has been sending letters to all the affected guests onboard.

“A big and sincere thank you to all of those who have been so understanding through these itinerary changes. Safety will always come first,” he added, while also thanking the ships’ captains and officers.

Sailing from Jacksonville, the Carnival Elation had to skip a visit to Carnival Corporation’s Half Moon Cay on Aug. 20.

The vessel replaced the cancelled port with a visit to Freeport before returning to its homeport as scheduled on Aug. 23.

Currently offering a nine-night cruise to the Caribbean from New York City, the Carnival Venezia had to change its itinerary due to the hurricane.

Scheduled visits to St. Thomas and Puerto Rico were cancelled and replaced with a stop in Carnival’s new private destination in Grand Bahama, Celebration Key.

Set to return to NYC on Aug. 28, the Venezia is also scheduled to visit the port of Grand Turk as planned.

After sailing from Miami on Aug. 18, the Carnival Conquest also had its current four-night cruise to the Bahamas adjusted.

Carnival previously changed the itineraries of the Mardi Gras, the Carnival Vista and the Carnival Sunshine due to the tropical system.