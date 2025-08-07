Explora Journeys Marks Two Years Since Inaugural Voyage

Explora Journeys has celebrated the second anniversary of its inaugural voyage.

“Two years ago, we set sail on our very first journey. Since then, we have explored new horizons, forged unforgettable memories and built a community of passionate ocean travelers,” the MSC-owned company said.

As the first ship to join the company’s fleet, the Explora I set sail on its maiden cruise on August 2, 2023.

Sailing from Copenhagen, the 922-guest ship kicked off an inaugural season that included itineraries in Northern Europe, North America and the Caribbean.

“To our guests and travel partners: thank you for believing in our vision of ocean travel. And to our dedicated hosts, this wouldn’t be possible without you. We’ve only just begun,” Explora added.

After welcoming a second ship to its fleet in 2024, Explora is now getting ready for the delivery of the Explora III.

Currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the newbuild is set to embark on its maiden voyage on August 3, 2026.

As the third vessel in the company’s fleet, the 64,000-ton vessel will offer itineraries in the Mediterranean before repositioning to Northern Europe, followed by Canada and New England.

According to published deployment, the company is then set to welcome the Explora IV, which will embark on its maiden voyage on April 15, 2027.

While the Explora III marks the brand’s debut in Alaska, Explora’s fourth ship will spend its maiden season in Northern Europe and the Atlantic.

Following the four initial newbuilds, the upscale company is set to welcome two additional ships to its fleet with an additional newbuild coming in 2027 and the sixth Explora ship scheduled for delivery in 2028.

Marking the MSC Group’s entry into the luxury cruise market, the Explora Journeys brand was first revealed in 2021.

According to the company, its product was designed to “redefine the cruise experience and create a category of its own.”