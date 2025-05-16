Explora Journeys to Sail in Alaska in 2027

The Explora III will debut into the Alaska market, sailing mostly from Vancouver in 2027, the luxury brand announced.

Fourteen departures are scheduled from May to September.

Cruises range from seven nights to two weeks.

“As part of Explora Journeys’ newly announced Summer 2027 collection, the season will open a new chapter with the brand’s inaugural sailings to Alaska aboard Explora III. This exciting debut marks the beginning of a season defined by firsts, which also includes newly curated journeys to maiden ports in the Mediterranean and the launch of a new ship, Explora IV. Fittingly, the season will set sail under the theme An Ocean of New,” the company said in a press release.