Coca-Cola Products Now Available on 14 Carnival Ships

Carnival Cruise Line Brand Ambassador John Heald said that Coca-Cola products are currently available on 14 of the company’s ships in North America.

After announcing a deal with The Coca-Cola Company earlier this year, the company has been adding the products to its U.S. fleet since June 2025.

Heald said that ships currently serving Coca-Cola products include the Carnival Elation, the Carnival Paradise, the Carnival Sunrise, the Carnival Radiance, the Carnival Conquest, the Carnival Valor, the Carnival Liberty and the Carnival Luminosa.

Larger ships, including the Carnival Dream, the Carnival Magic, the Carnival Breeze, the Carnival Horizon, the Carnival Panorama and the Carnival Celebration, are serving the products.

“We expect all the ships to be supplying Coca-Cola by the week after Labor Day,” Heald added, noting that the conversion is expected to be completed by early September.

Heald also said that Dr. Pepper soft drink is currently being served only on ships leaving from Galveston, New Orleans and Mobile.

Before switching to Coca-Cola, Carnival ships were serving only Pepsi products as part of a deal signed in early 2020.

According to Heald, while Pepsi will no longer be served onboard the company’s fleet following the conversion to Coca-Cola, guests are still welcome to bring beverages onboard.

“Remember we allow you to bring 12 cans of Pepsi onboard and you can replenish at any ports of call,” he explained in a video addressed to guests.

Carnival ships in Australia, including the Carnival Splendor, the Carnival Adventure and the Carnival Encounter, already serve Coca-Cola products.

In related news, Carnival recently announced plans to introduce a coffee-to-go service that will allow guests to order hot beverages for pickup via the HUB app.

The new functionality is currently available on selected ships and will be rolled out to other vessels in the fleet in the future.