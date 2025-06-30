Carnival Cruise Line Returns to Coca-Cola Products

Carnival Cruise Line announced today it will partner with The Coca-Cola Company as its preferred beverage partner across its North American fleet, according to a press release.

Coca-Cola products return to Carnival ships, which had previously replaced Coca-Cola products with Pepsi starting in early 2020.

The deal starts this summer and includes soft drinks, zero-sugar and low-calorie options and sparkling flavored water.

“Carnival Cruise Line and Coca-Cola are two iconic brands that celebrate fun, family, friendship, food and fabulous memories,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “We are excited to welcome back Coca-Cola’s diverse lineup of beverages which our guests love and which will enhance the food and beverage experience that is always part of a great cruise vacation on Carnival. Both our brands are built on bringing people together making The Coca-Cola Company and Carnival Cruise Line a perfect partnership.”

“We’re thrilled to be back on board with Carnival, literally! From an ice-cold Coca-Cola with lunch, a Topo Chico by the pool, or a Powerade after exploring a destination, we’ll have the perfect drink for every moment of the journey,” said Dagmar Boggs, president, Foodservice & On-Premise, The Coca-Cola Company, North American Operating Unit. “This partnership is all about enhancing the guest experience, and we’re thrilled to offer a beverage lineup as diverse and exciting as the adventures Carnival guests embark on.”

Carnival said anticipates the partnership will be fully integrated across its North American fleet by the end of September 2025. Carnival ships in Australia already serve Coca-Cola beverages.