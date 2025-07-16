Carnival HUB App Introduces Coffee To Go

Carnival Cruise Line’s HUB App is introducing a new functionality that allows guests to order coffee for pick-up.

According to the company’s Brand Ambassador John Heald, the service is currently available onboard select ships and will soon be rolled out to more vessels.

With this functionality, passengers can make an in-app purchase before heading to the coffee shop for pick-up.

The service is available for selected coffee beverages and allows guests to skip the line, Carnival explained.

“The reason we are doing this is to reduce the lines at our Java Blue Café locations,” Heald said in a social media comment.

“There are times when it’s very busy because of the brilliant coffee,” he continued.

Heald also said that Carnival is not looking to reduce staff levels in the coffee shops or onboard its vessels.

“It’s convenient for people who wish to get an express coffee. It is certainly not something that you have to do, and it has definitely helped the line,” he added.

The pick-up service is available during morning hours, when the coffee shops are busier than usual, Heald said.

Of note, beverage packages, including Cheers! and Drinks on Us!, are excluded from the pick-up service option.

“Coffee is still part of Cheers!, and with so many people purchasing it because of its brilliant value, we needed to have an extra place where coffee can be open for those who do not have Cheers!,” he explained.

Guests who purchase the package still have coffee beverages included but need to order directly at the coffee shops, Heald added.

“(The line) is not likely to be a long one because of the express service we now have. So, actually, we are helping you get your coffee quicker,” he continued.

In related news, according to Heald, the HUB App now sends push notifications for message services on most ships.

“You do not even need to have the app open, but you will hear the sound and then see the message,” he explained.