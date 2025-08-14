Carnival Miracle Repositioning to the Mediterranean

The Carnival Miracle is repositioning to the Mediterranean after completing a series of summer cruises in Northern Europe.

Following a nine-night cruise to the British Isles, the Carnival Cruise Line vessel embarked on a repositioning voyage to Italy on August 10, 2025.

Sailing from the British port of Dover, the open-jaw itinerary is set to arrive in Civitavecchia following visits to destinations in France, Spain, Portugal and Italy.

Ports of call set to be visited include Le Havre, Le Verdon, Bilbao, La Coruña, Leixões, Lisbon and Málaga, as well as Toulon, Livorno and Naples.

Upon arriving at its Italian homeport later this month, the Carnival Miracle is set to kick off a series of itineraries that combine destinations in the Western and the Eastern Mediterranean.

The nine- to 13-night cruises sail to Turkey, Greece and Italy, visiting Kusadasi, Mykonos, Heraklion, Santorini, Katakolon, Kavala and Naples.

The 2,124-guest ship is also scheduled to visit Istanbul, as well as Piraeus, from which guests will be able to explore Athens.

After spending nearly nine months cruising in Europe, the Carnival Miracle is set to embark on a repositioning cruise to North America in early November.

The 14-night cruise sails from Civitavecchia to Tampa and visits destinations in Spain, Portugal and the Bahamas, including Cartagena, Ponta Delgada and Nassau.

Upon arriving in its Florida homeport, the Carnival Miracle kicks off a winter deployment that includes six- to eight-night cruises to the Western Caribbean.

With the Carnival Legend taking over the itineraries in Europe in 2026, the Miracle is scheduled to join the Carnival Spirit and the Carnival Luminosa in Alaska next summer.

Fresh off a drydock in Spain, the Carnival Miracle debuted new features earlier this year, including the military-themed Heroes Tribute Bar & Lounge and the Carnival Adventures store.

The 2004-built ship also features a new dedicated Chef’s Table venue, as well as a Dreams Studio for professional photography.