Carnival Miracle Arrives in Northern Europe

Carnival Cruise Line’s Miracle recently arrived in Dover to kick off its summer deployment in Northern Europe.

After spending nearly one month drydocking in Cadiz in Spain, the 2004-built ship embarked on a repositioning cruise on May 11, 2025.

Sailing from Lisbon, Portugal, the open-jaw itinerary included visits to destinations in Spain and France before arriving at the ship’s English homeport on May 18, 2025.

The Carnival Miracle then embarked on the first cruise of its schedule in Northern Europe: a 12-night journey to Iceland and the British Isles.

Sailing roundtrip from Dover, the itinerary included visits to seven ports of call, including off-the-beaten-path destinations such as Heimaey and Grundarfjordur.

Other ports visited by the 2,124-passenger ship included Belfast, Kirkwall, Seydisfjordur, Akureyri and Reykjavik.

As part of its summer schedule in Europe, the Carnival Miracle is now set to offer a series of cruises to Scandinavia, the Baltic, Western Europe and the North Sea.

Among the itineraries set to be offered is a 12-night cruise to Scandinavia and the Baltic that features visits to destinations in Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Finland, Sweden and the Netherlands.

Before returning to Dover, the Spirit-class ship sails to Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Kiel, Tallinn, Helsinki, Nynashamn and Amsterdam.

Passengers will also be able to visit Germany’s capital city of Berlin during the ship’s visit to the port of Warnemunde.

Before wrapping up its European season in early November, the Carnival Miracle is also set to offer eight- to 12-night cruises in the Mediterranean.

Sailing from Civitavecchia, a port near Rome in Italy, the ship offers itineraries to Spain, France, the Greek Islands and more.

Ahead of its summer deployment in the region, the Carnival Miracle underwent a series of renovations at a shipyard in Spain.

Notable additions include the military-themed Heroes Tribute Bar & Lounge and the Carnival Adventures store.

The ship also now features a dedicated Chef’s Table venue, as well as a Dreams Studio for professional photography.