Refurbished Carnival Miracle Launches Summer Season

Carnival Cruise Line’s Miracle has commenced its summer 2025 sailing season in Europe after completing a scheduled drydock in Cádiz, Spain.

The ship returned to service on May 11, embarking its first guests from Lisbon, Portugal.

Notable additions include the Heroes Tribute Bar & Lounge, now featured on 15 Carnival ships, which honors active-duty military personnel and veterans. A new Carnival Adventures store has been added, giving guests an updated space to plan and book shore excursions.

The ship also now features a dedicated Chef’s Table venue on Deck 1, offering a private space for Carnival’s signature multi-course dining experience. A new Dreams Studio was introduced, providing a refreshed setting for professional photo sessions. Several public areas, including the Cloud 9 Spa, Serenity adult-only retreat, Club O2, Java Blue Café and the Lido Marketplace, were refreshed with updated designs.

Additional upgrades include a redesigned mini-golf course and nightclub, both featuring new layouts and an expanded casino area. Youth and teen areas, such as Camp Ocean and Club O2, were also revamped with brighter interiors and new amenities.

Guests sailing on the seven-night itinerary from Lisbon aboard the Carnival Miracle will visit La Coruña and Bilbao, Spain; and Le Verdon (Bordeaux) and Le Havre (Paris), France, before arriving in Dover, England.

From Dover, the ship will operate a series of nine- and 12-day cruises to the British Isles, Scandinavia and Northern Europe. Later this summer, Carnival Miracle will reposition to Civitavecchia (Rome), offering Mediterranean sailings with ports in Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, Greece and Turkey.

In November, the Miracle will return to the U.S. and begin homeporting from Tampa, Florida, offering six- to eight-day cruises to the Bahamas and Caribbean.