Viking Vesta Completes Maiden Cruise

The Viking Vesta recently kicked off its maiden cruise after being delivered by the Fincantieri shipyard in late June.

As the 12th new ship in Viking’s fleet, the 998-guest ship welcomed its first guests in Venice on July 2, 2025.

For its maiden cruise, the Vesta embarked on a 12-night journey to the Mediterranean that included visits to destinations in Italy, Croatia, Greece, Monaco and France.

Before ending in Barcelona, the one-way itinerary sailed to eight ports, including Šibenik, Dubrovnik, Corfu, Salerno, Civitavecchia, Livorno, Monte Carlo and Marseille.

Continuing its inaugural season, the Viking Vesta then embarked on a repositioning cruise to Northern Europe that will sail to Reykjavik, Iceland.

After departing from Barcelona, the 14-night voyage is set to include visits to destinations in Spain, Portugal, Wales and England.

The itinerary is highlighted by stops in Málaga and La Coruña, as well as Lisbon, Holyhead and Liverpool.

The Viking Vesta is then set to offer an additional sailing in Northern Europe before returning to the Mediterranean for the summer.

Sailing from homeports in Italy, Spain, Turkey and Greece, the ship offers a series of seven- to 28-night itineraries in the Western and Eastern Mediterranean.

The 54,300-ton ship is also set to spend the 2025-26 winter season sailing in the region, offering itineraries that visit a wide range of ports of call.

Destinations set to be visited include Crotone and Messina in Italy; Villefranche and Sète in France; Çanakkale and Kuşadası in Turkey; Katakolon and Heraklion in Greece; Palamós in Spain; and Split in Croatia.

As a sister to the Viking Star, the Viking Vesta became the 12th ship built for Viking Ocean Cruises since 2015.

The company is now set to take delivery of ten additional vessels within the next six years, including the Viking Mira and the Viking Libra, which are scheduled to enter service in 2026.