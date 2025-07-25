Seabourn Sojourn Completes 15 Years of Service

The Seabourn Sojourn recently completed 15 years of service for Seabourn after joining the company’s fleet on May 28, 2010.

As the second in a series of three ships that also includes the Seabourn Odyssey and the Seabourn Quest, the vessel was built at the T. Mariotti shipyard in Italy.

Following its delivery, the 32,000-ton ship sailed to the United Kingdom for a christening ceremony on the River Thames.

The event took place on June 4, 2010, and saw the British supermodel Twiggy serving as the vessel’s godmother.

Before embarking on its maiden cruise, the Seabourn Sojourn also served as the venue for an exclusive fundraising gala event to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the non-profit organization Breast Cancer Haven.

The 450-guest ship then welcomed passengers onboard in Greenwich, kicking off its inaugural cruise on June 5, 2010.

As part of the 14-night voyage, the vessel sailed to destinations in Scotland, Denmark, Iceland, Norway and the Netherlands.

Continuing its maiden season, the Sojourn offered additional cruises in Northern Europe, with a series of 12- to 14-night itineraries to Scandinavia, Russia and the Baltic.

The ship then operated a short fall season in the Mediterranean before repositioning to North America ahead of its first ever world cruise.

The 111-day global voyage sailed from Los Angeles to London via the South Pacific, New Zealand, Australia, Southeast Asia, the Indian Ocean, the Middle East and the Mediterranean.

Set to leave Seabourn’s fleet in 2026, the Seabourn Sojourn was recently sold to Japan-based Mitsui Ocean Cruises.

Joining the former Seabourn Odyssey, which is now sailing as the Mitsui Ocean Fuji, the vessel will offer luxury cruises primarily aimed at the Japanese market.

The Sojourn will be delivered to its new owners following its final world cruise, which is scheduled to depart from Los Angeles on January 6, 2026.