Regent Seven Seas Breaks Record for New Ship Bookings

Regent Seven Seas Cruises enjoyed its biggest single booking day for the launch of a new ship, the company announced in a press release.

The record was achieved on June 25, 2025, when the luxury brand opened reservations for the new Seven Seas Prestige.

Bookings exceeded Regent’s previous record for a new ship launch day, when the Seven Seas Splendor went on sale in 2018, by 26%.

In addition, the Skyview Regent Suite, which was available at $25,000 per night, sold out on six out of the 13 available sailings.

According to Regent, the result is the best performance of a top-tier product the cruise line has ever experienced on an opening day.

“I’m absolutely thrilled, but not surprised, by the phenomenal results that the Seven Seas Prestige has produced – we knew that luxury travelers were extremely eager to reserve their suite on this incredible ship,” said Jason Montague, chief luxury officer for Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

“The Seven Seas Prestige promises to begin a new legacy for the entire ultra-luxury cruise sector, and we cannot wait until she joins the fleet in December 2026. I’d like to thank our valued guests and Travel Partners, as well as Regent’s highly talented and professional teams around the world who all contributed to this fantastic achievement,” he added.

Set to be delivered in late 2026, the Seven Seas Prestige will be the first in a new class of ships developed by the company.

The 77,000-ton vessel will be 40 percent larger than Regent’s previous ships, yet it will accommodate just ten percent more guests, the company said.

Being built at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the ship will host 822 guests in all-balcony suites, as well as 630 crew members.

During its maiden season, the ship offers 13 voyages across the Caribbean and Europe, visiting boutique ports and offering multiple overnight stays.