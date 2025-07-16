Princess Reveals New Entertainment Offer for Upcoming Ship

Princess Cruises today announced that the new Star Princess will offer a new entertainment lineup upon debuting later this year.

According to a press release, the vessel will feature a dynamic program that includes two original theatrical productions, a candlelight concert series and an ensemble of global performers from 24 countries.

The company added that the Star Princess will blend grand-scale productions in its technically advanced theater with atmospheric live music in The Dome and pop-up performances in its glass-enclosed Piazza.

“We’re not just putting on shows; we’re crafting moments that will stay with guests long after the final curtain,” said Lorna Warren, Princess Cruises vice president of hotel operations and guest experience.

“The Star Princess was designed to surprise, move, and inspire each and every night,” she added.

Set to enter service in early October, the Star Princess will offer new shows on the Princess Arena, including “Meridian” and “Illuminate: A Spectacle of Joy.”

According to Princess, the first was brought to life by creative director Dan Shipton and producer Ross Nicholson.

Featuring electric choreography by Kieran Daley-Ward, the show will be set onboard a fictional ship, the Celestial, and centered around a fictional noblewoman named Arabella Dovewood.

With a nostalgic circus theme, “Illuminate: A Spectacle of Joy” is choreographed by Jay Revell, who also co-directs the production alongside show producer Ross Nicholson, and features a multi-generational pop score by Kola Bello.

Both productions were created in partnership with Black Skull Creative, the company added.

The Star Princess will also highlight productions that debuted onboard the Sun Princess, including the Latin-American themed “Viva La Música.”

Other new experiences coming to the ship include the “Princess Cruises Candlelight Concert Series,” which is described by Princess as an “extraordinary new experience that transforms the breathtaking glass-enclosed Dome into a glowing haven of music and light” and takes place in the ship’s Dome area.

At the Piazza, the Star Princess is debuting “Princess Jamz,” a 45-minute presentation that showcases the incredible talents of the 15-member Princess World Orchestra, led by the Cruise Director.

Also taking place in the Piazza is the “Celestial Champagne Soirée,” which is said to be an “unforgettable multimedia celebration under the stars” featuring immersive light, sound, and visual storytelling that culminates in Princess’ traditional Champagne Waterfall.