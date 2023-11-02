Princess Cruises Unveils Entertainment Onboard Sun Princess

Princess Cruises announced the entertainment lineup onboard its upcoming and largest ship, the Sun Princess, featuring four production shows, according to a press release.

Set to launch in early 2024, the Sun Princess will host four new production shows in the configurable Princess Arena, which features a 270-degree keyhole configuration, as well as a traditional proscenium theater.

“The Princess Arena is an engineering marvel that allows us to create awe-inspiring entertainment, offering our guests a completely different experience every night,” said Denise Saviss, vice president of entertainment experience for Princess Cruises. “Not only will our productions shine, but the venue itself, with its state-of-the-art stages, captivating lighting design, and immersive surround sound, will deliver show-stopping spectacles on every voyage.”

Headlining the entertainment lineup on the new ship are completely new productions, 13 top dancers, eight Dome Cirque artists and more. Shows in the Princess Arena will include Vallora, A Pirate Quest; Stage Struck musical theater; Viva La Música; and a returning favorite Fiera!

In The Dome, guests will find Cirque Éloize on full display and three specially-created shows, including “Blue,” “Come Fly Away” and “Artbeat”.

Guests will also have the opportunity to enjoy musical acts and performances in the Piazza as well, with a wide selection of entertainment on every cruise.