Plaque Exchange Ceremony Marks Aroya’s Debut in Piraeus

A plaque exchange ceremony marked the debut of Aroya Cruises at the Piraeus Cruise Port in Greece earlier this month.

The event was held onboard the Aroya during its first cruise in the Mediterranean, which departed from Istanbul on June 28, 2025.

As part of the ceremony, ship officers, including Captain Roland Polic and Hotel Director Stefan Antonescu, were joined by Aroya’s executive team members, including the Executive Director of Marketing Turky Kari and the Director of Branding and Communication Ghadah Marghalani.

The representatives exchanged commemorative plaques with local authorities during a visit to the ship’s bridge.

Among the attendees were the Deputy Manager of the Cruise and Ferry Terminal Department at the Piraeus Port Authority Stamatia Tzevelekou and the Manager of the port’s Cruise and Ferry Terminal Department Zigou Patritsia.

Currently operating its inaugural season in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Aroya is now scheduled to make regular visits to Piraeus.

Extending through September, the ship’s deployment in the region features six visits to the port, which is located near Greece’s capital city of Athens.

Sailing from Istanbul, the 3,400-guest ship offers weeklong cruises to destinations in Greece and Turkey.

In addition to Piraeus, the itineraries feature visits to Mykonos, Rhodes, Souda Bay, Bodrum, Marmaris, Kaş and more.

Originally ordered for Dream Cruises as the World Dream, the Aroya was built at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany.

Acquired by Cruise Saudi in 2023, the ship underwent a major refurbishment before debuting for the new Aroya Cruises brand in late 2024.

After completing its maiden season sailing from Jeddah to the Red Sea, the Aroya repositioned to the Eastern Mediterranean in late June.

The 150,000-ton vessel is now set to offer six- and seven-night cruises departing from Istanbul’s Galataport Cruise Terminal before returning to Saudi Arabia in late September.