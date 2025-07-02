Aroya Arrives in Piraeus for Greece Debut

The Aroya arrived at the port of Piraeus on Monday, marking the debut of Aroya Cruises in Greece.

Currently offering its first cruise in the Mediterranean, the 2017-built vessel sailed from Istanbul on Saturday.

As part of the seven-night itinerary, the Aroya is also scheduled to visit Mykonos, Souda Bay and Bodrum before returning to Istanbul.

A traditional plaque-exchanging ceremony was held onboard the vessel to celebrate the maiden visit to a Greek port.

The Aroya is set to operate cruises in the Mediterranean through mid-September.

In addition to itineraries visiting Greece and Turkey, the ship also offers sailings to Greece and Turkey.

Sailing roundtrip from Istanbul, the weeklong itineraries visit Rhodes, Marmaris, Kas and Alexandria.

According to Aroya’s President Dr. Joerg Rudolph, the Saudi-based company is expecting to attract more international guests during its first season in the region.

The passenger mix is expected to include 70 percent of guests from international markets, while the other 30 percent are projected to be from Saudi Arabia.

Central Europe, the Far East, Central Asia and Singapore are among the regions that have expressed interest in the itineraries, Rudolph told Cruise Industry News onboard the Aroya.

The cruises were designed to offer a “remarkably Arabian” experience in Europe, which mainly caters to Aroya’s core audiences, he continued.

International guests, however, are welcomed onboard to experience the culture, including Saudi hospitality, design, culture and food, Rudolph said.

Of note, as in the Red Sea, Aroya’s product in Europe doesn’t include alcoholic beverages and there is no casino.

Instead, the 3,400-guest ship offers other activities, including family-friendly game areas, a two-deck shopping complex, a library and other amenities.

Acquired by Cruise Saudi in 2023, the Aroya was originally built for Dream Cruises as the World Dream.

The 150,000-ton vessel underwent a major refurbishment before debuting for Aroya Cruises, during which over 95 percent of its public areas were redesigned.