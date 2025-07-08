Luminara Celebrates Official Launch, Embarks on Maiden Voyage

The Luminara has officially set sail for The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, marking the start of its debut season.

The ship sailed from Monte Carlo on July 3, 2025, on a seven-night itinerary to Rome, with calls in Mediterranean destinations including Cannes, Livorno and Portofino.

“Welcoming Luminara to our fleet reflects our continued focus on thoughtful expansion and innovation,” said Ernesto Fara, president of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.

“This launch brings together years of collaboration and intentional design to deliver a yacht that sets a new benchmark for the industry. Unparalleled accommodations, exceptional service and an unwavering commitment to excellence define the experience we are proud to offer guests aboard Luminara,” added Fara.

The company said in a press release that the yacht’s christening ceremony included Executive Chairman and CEO of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Jim Murren; President of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Ernesto Fara; President of Luxury at Marriott International Tina Edmundson; and Captain Tom Roth, who will command the inaugural Mediterranean season.

The event was also attended by Muna Azab, General Manager of the Luminara. British actress Simone Ashley graced the stage to name and christen the yacht as the official godmother of the Luminara.

“The Luminara is a testament and extension of the pioneering role of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection as the first luxury hospitality brand to launch into yachting,” said Edmundson. “It embodies the emotional richness of travel — the places that stay with you, the cultures that shape you, and the sense of belonging that exceptional hospitality creates.”

Following its inaugural Mediterranean season, the Luminara will broaden The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s global reach with new itineraries across the Asia-Pacific region.

Beginning in December 2025, the yacht will visit cities and destinations such as Hạ Long Bay, Osaka and Bangkok.

In May 2026, the Luminara will embark on a summer of voyages to Alaska and Canada.

According to the company, reservations for the Luminara are now open.