A Look at the Maiden Season of Ritz-Carlton’s Luminara

The new Luminara is set to kick off its maiden season for the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection in early July.

Cruise Industry News takes a closer look at the deployment of the new LNG-powered yacht, which was just delivered by the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard.

Inaugural Cruise

Date: July 3, 2025

Length: 7 nights

Homeports: Monte Carlo (Monaco) to Civitavecchia (Italy)

Itinerary: Cannes and L’Île-Rousse (France); Livorno, Portofino and Portoferraio (Italy)

As part of its maiden voyage, the Luminara is set to depart from Monaco for a seven-night itinerary in the Western Mediterranean.

The open-jaw cruise sails to Civitavecchia, the port for Rome, and features visits to destinations in France and Italy, including Cannes, Livorno, Portoferraio and Portofino.

Adriatic, Croatia and Greece

Date: July 17, 2025

Length: 7 nights

Homeports: Venice (Italy) to Lavrion/Athens (Greece)

Itinerary: Hvar, Korcula and Dubrovnik (Croatia); Santorini and Chania (Greece)

After its inaugural cruise, the Luminara repositions to the Eastern Mediterranean for a series of itineraries visiting destinations in the Adriatic, the Ionian and the Aegean, including ports of call in Greece and Croatia.

As part of this seven-night itinerary, which is scheduled to sail in mid-July, the LNG-powered vessel sails between Venice and Athens, visiting Hvar, Korkula, Dubrovnik, Santorini and Chania.

Western Mediterranean Rivieras

Date: August 28, 2025

Length: 7 nights

Homeports: Barcelona (Spain) to Civitavecchia (Italy)

Itinerary: Palma de Mallorca and Mahón (Spain); Saint-Tropez (France); Monte Carlo (Monaco); and Portofino (Italy)

Back in the Western Mediterranean, the Luminara offers an itinerary that focuses on smaller ports of call in Spain, France and Italy.

Sailing from Barcelona, the seven-night cruise is highlighted by visits to Saint-Tropez, Monte Carlo and Portofino. Before arriving in Rome, the itinerary also sails to Mahón and Palma de Mallorca.

Greek Isles

Date: September 18, 2025

Length: 7 nights

Homeports: Lavrion/Athens to Piraeus/Athens (Greece)

Itinerary: Bodrum (Turkey); Santorini, Rhodes, Patmos, Amorgos and Milos (Greece)

The Luminara offers a series of port-intensive cruises around the Greek Isles and Turkey during its inaugural season.

As part of this seven-night cruise, the vessel is set to visit five islands, including Santorini, Rhodes, Patmos, Amorgos and Milos, as well as Bodrum.

Western Mediterranean to Canary Islands

Date: October 29, 2025

Length: 8 nights

Homeports: Barcelona to St. Cruz de Tenerife (Spain)

Itinerary: Gibraltar (UK); Málaga, Lanzarote, Las Palmas and Fuerteventura (Spain)

Before repositioning to Asia for the 2025-26 winter, the Luminara is also scheduled to offer an eight-night cruise to the Canary Islands.

Sailing from Barcelona to St. Cruz de Tenerife, the open-jaw cruise features visits to four destinations in Spain, as well as Gibraltar in the United Kingdom.