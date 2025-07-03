Twitter Facebook Linkedin
cin header 2025

A Look at the Maiden Season of Ritz-Carlton’s Luminara

Luminara

The new Luminara is set to kick off its maiden season for the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection in early July.

Cruise Industry News takes a closer look at the deployment of the new LNG-powered yacht, which was just delivered by the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard.

Inaugural Cruise
Date: July 3, 2025
Length: 7 nights
Homeports: Monte Carlo (Monaco) to Civitavecchia (Italy)
Itinerary: Cannes and L’Île-Rousse (France); Livorno, Portofino and Portoferraio (Italy)

As part of its maiden voyage, the Luminara is set to depart from Monaco for a seven-night itinerary in the Western Mediterranean.

The open-jaw cruise sails to Civitavecchia, the port for Rome, and features visits to destinations in France and Italy, including Cannes, Livorno, Portoferraio and Portofino.

Adriatic, Croatia and Greece
Date: July 17, 2025
Length: 7 nights
Homeports: Venice (Italy) to Lavrion/Athens (Greece)
Itinerary: Hvar, Korcula and Dubrovnik (Croatia); Santorini and Chania (Greece)

After its inaugural cruise, the Luminara repositions to the Eastern Mediterranean for a series of itineraries visiting destinations in the Adriatic, the Ionian and the Aegean, including ports of call in Greece and Croatia.

As part of this seven-night itinerary, which is scheduled to sail in mid-July, the LNG-powered vessel sails between Venice and Athens, visiting Hvar, Korkula, Dubrovnik, Santorini and Chania.

Western Mediterranean Rivieras
Date: August 28, 2025
Length: 7 nights
Homeports: Barcelona (Spain) to Civitavecchia (Italy)
Itinerary: Palma de Mallorca and Mahón (Spain); Saint-Tropez (France); Monte Carlo (Monaco); and Portofino (Italy)

Back in the Western Mediterranean, the Luminara offers an itinerary that focuses on smaller ports of call in Spain, France and Italy.

Sailing from Barcelona, the seven-night cruise is highlighted by visits to Saint-Tropez, Monte Carlo and Portofino. Before arriving in Rome, the itinerary also sails to Mahón and Palma de Mallorca.

Greek Isles
Date: September 18, 2025
Length: 7 nights
Homeports: Lavrion/Athens to Piraeus/Athens (Greece)
Itinerary: Bodrum (Turkey); Santorini, Rhodes, Patmos, Amorgos and Milos (Greece)

The Luminara offers a series of port-intensive cruises around the Greek Isles and Turkey during its inaugural season.

As part of this seven-night cruise, the vessel is set to visit five islands, including Santorini, Rhodes, Patmos, Amorgos and Milos, as well as Bodrum.

Western Mediterranean to Canary Islands
Date: October 29, 2025
Length: 8 nights
Homeports: Barcelona to St. Cruz de Tenerife (Spain)
Itinerary: Gibraltar (UK); Málaga, Lanzarote, Las Palmas and Fuerteventura (Spain)

Before repositioning to Asia for the 2025-26 winter, the Luminara is also scheduled to offer an eight-night cruise to the Canary Islands.

Sailing from Barcelona to St. Cruz de Tenerife, the open-jaw cruise features visits to four destinations in Spain, as well as Gibraltar in the United Kingdom.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

75 Ships | 188,259 Berths | $65.9 Billion | View

Expedition Report
CIN 2025 Exp Report

Highlights:

  • Full Overview
  • All Operators
  • 200+ Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
Annual Report
Annual Report

Highlights:

  • Cruise Overview
  • All Ships, Brands
  • 2033+ Outlook
  • Supply Data
  • Instant Download
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2025. All Rights Reserved.