Ritz-Carlton Celebrates Luminara Christening with Simone Ashley

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection christened the Luminara yesterday during a ceremony in Barcelona led by actress Simone Ashley.

The Luminara is the third yacht to join the fleet ahead of its maiden voyage from Monte Carlo to Rome on July 3.

The celebration brought together senior leadership from The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection and Marriott International, along with luxury brand collaborators, media and global tastemakers across fashion, design, culinary and travel.

Guests enjoyed an afternoon of Champagne, canapés and live music, anchored by remarks from Ernesto Fara, president of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, Captain Magnus Bengtsson and General Manager Muna Azab.

“This magnificent new yacht brings together inspired design, world-class cuisine, and enriching itineraries, all in a setting that invites meaningful connection and discovery,” said Fara.

The company said in a press release that Ashley, the godmother of Luminara, shared a dedication for the voyages ahead, then led a toast that signaled the ceremonial breaking of a bottle of Champagne across the mast as the yacht’s horn sounded.

“It’s an extraordinary honor to be named godmother of Luminara, a yacht that represents the very best of exploration, artistry and hospitality,” said Ashley.

The Luminara features 226 ocean-view suites, including a new Residential Suite category. Onboard offerings include refined dining concepts, a dedicated wine vault, The Ritz-Carlton Spa and a signature marina providing direct access to the sea.

Following the christening, the Luminara will embark on a seven-night maiden voyage from Monte Carlo to Rome on July 3.

After its Mediterranean season, the yacht will sail through Africa and the Indian Ocean before beginning its inaugural season in the Asia-Pacific region in December, followed by the company’s first voyages to Alaska and Canada in the summer of 2026.

Photo Credit: Getty Images for The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection