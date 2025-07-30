Disney Magic Sets on 10-Night Eastern Caribbean Cruise

The Disney Magic recently sailed from its homeport in Port Canaveral for a unique 10-night cruise to the Eastern and Southern Caribbean, as well as the Bahamas.

As the longest cruise offered by the Disney Cruise Line vessel this season, the voyage set sail from Central Florida on July 25, 2025.

The Disney Magic then made visits to Tortola in the British Virgin Islands and Basseterre in St. Kitts before continuing to St. John’s in Antigua and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Before returning to Port Canaveral, the 1998-built ship is also scheduled to visit Disney’s two private island destinations in the Bahamas: Castaway Cay and Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.

In addition to visits to six ports of call, the cruise also includes three days of cruising in the Caribbean Sea.

After spending the winter sailing from other homeports, the Disney Magic arrived in Port Canaveral for a summer deployment in May.

After completing its ten-night itinerary to the Southern Caribbean, the ship resumes a series of regular short cruises to the Bahamas.

The four- and five-night itineraries sail to Disney’s private island destinations in the country, as well as Nassau.

In October, the vessel is scheduled to embark on a repositioning voyage to San Juan for weeklong cruises to the Southern Caribbean.

The ship then repositions to Galveston in mid-November, kicking off a regular schedule of short cruises to the Western Caribbean and Mexico.

Sailing from its Texas homeport, the Disney Magic offers four- and five-night itineraries to Cozumel and Progreso.

In 2026, the 1,750-guest ship is scheduled to undergo a drydock before arriving in Vancouver for a summer deployment in Alaska.

Operating in the region along with the Disney Wonder, the vessel offers seven-night cruises to destinations including Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point and Skagway.