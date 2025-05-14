Disney Magic Sailing from Port Canaveral

The Disney Magic returned to Port Canaveral earlier this month for a summer season operating out of its original homeport.

After spending the winter sailing from other ports, the 1998-built ship is now set to offer a series of four- and five-night itineraries from Central Florida.

Sailing to the Bahamas, the short cruises feature visits to Nassau, in addition to both of Disney’s private island destinations: Castaway Cay and Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.

In late July, the Disney Magic is also set to offer a ten-night cruise to the Eastern and Southern Caribbean that sails to six ports of call.

In addition to Castaway Cay and Lookout Cay, the itinerary features visits to Tortola in the British Virgin Islands, Basseterre in St. Kitts, San Juan in Puerto Rico and St. John’s in Antigua.

After offering additional short cruises from Port Canaveral in August and September, the vessel repositions to San Juan, Puerto Rico, in late October.

The Disney Magic then operates a short fall season in the Southern Caribbean before repositioning to Galveston for the 2025-26 winter.

Sailing from Texas, the 1,750-guest ship offers four- and five-night cruises to the Western Caribbean that sail to Puerto Progreso and Cozumel.

With the Disney Fantasy taking over the four- and five-night itineraries from Port Canaveral during the 2026 summer, the Disney Magic is set to join the Disney Wonder in Alaska.

The record-breaking deployment will mark the first time that two Disney Cruise Line ships sail in the region at the same time.

In addition to the Disney Magic, the Disney Treasure and the Disney Wish are also sailing from Port Canaveral during the summer of 2025.

Operating out of the company’s homeport in Central Florida on a year-round basis, the vessels offer, respectively, short cruises to the Bahamas and week-long cruises to the Caribbean.