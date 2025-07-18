Disney Cancels Cruise Due to Drydock Adjustment

Disney Cruise Line cancelled a cruise onboard the Disney Magic due to an adjustment in the ship’s drydock schedule.

According to a statement sent to booked guests, the company cancelled a four-night cruise that was set to depart from San Diego on April 19, 2026.

With no ports of call, the open-jaw itinerary featured four days cruising in the Pacific before arriving in Vancouver.

The ship was then expected to enter drydock before kicking off a summer deployment in Alaska in early April.

Affected passengers will receive a full refund of the fare paid for their cruises, in addition to a 20 percent discount on a new booking.

The discount is valid in all stateroom categories, including concierge level, and can also be applied to an existing booking.

With the drydock now expected to take place later, the Disney Magic will offer additional cruises on the West Coast before repositioning to Alaska.

Three new sailings were added to the ship’s schedule in April, including two cruises to Baja Mexico sailing roundtrip from San Diego.

Sailing on April 19, 2026, the first itinerary includes visits to Ensenada and Catalina Island. The second sailing departs from San Diego on April 23, 2026, and features a visit to Ensenada, as well as a day at sea.

The Disney Magic is then set to offer a new repositioning cruise from San Diego to Vancouver on April 27, 2026.

The vessel is now expected to undergo a two-week drydock in the Pacific Northwest before welcoming guests for its summer season in Alaska.

After spending the 2025-26 winter in the Caribbean, the Disney Magic is set to cruise in the region along with the Disney Wonder.

No further changes were made to the remainder of the ship’s schedule for 2026, which includes cruises departing from Galveston, San Diego and Vancouver.