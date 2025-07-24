Carnival Panorama to Continue Year-Round Service on West Coast

Carnival Cruise Line announced today that the Carnival Panorama will continue its year-round deployment from Long Beach, California.

According to a press release, the 2019-built ship is scheduled to continue offering weeklong cruises to the Mexican Riviera.

More than 50 cruises, mostly a rotation of alternating six- and eight-day itineraries, are now open for sale, the company added.

Carnival said that its six-day itineraries include visits to popular destinations, including Cabo San Lucas, where the ship offers an extended stay that allows guests to fully experience the area’s beaches, water sports and nightlife.

The cruises also feature a stop in Ensenada, which is said to be known for its wine country and cultural attractions.

Panorama’s eight-day itineraries offer a comprehensive Mexican Riviera experience, Carnival said, featuring four distinct destinations: Cabo San Lucas, La Paz, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta.

According to the company, during the cruise, guests can experience dramatic rock formations, authentic Mexican culture, beautiful waterfronts, historic old towns and golden beaches, as well as a traditional Mexican atmosphere and vibrant cities.

Carnival also stated that the newly added itineraries are part of its commitment to offering a variety of cruise options from California, along with the convenience of sailing from Long Beach.

Carnival previously announced its 2027-28 deployment plans for other homeports and regions, including New Orleans and Alaska.

The Carnival Spirit will be joined by the Carnival Legend for cruises in Alaska departing from Seattle, while the Carnival Luminosa will return to San Francisco for itineraries to the region.

In New Orleans, Carnival is planning a capacity expansion with the Carnival Dream returning to Port NOLA after eight years.

Replacing the smaller Carnival Valor, the 3,650-guest ship will be joined by the Carnival Liberty for year-round service out of the Big Easy.

While the Liberty continues to offer seven-night cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas, the Dream is set to operate four- and five-night cruises to Mexico starting in May 2027.