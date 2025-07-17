Carnival to Add Capacity Out of New Orleans

Carnival Cruise Line announced today and opened for sale the first installment of its 2027-28 cruise schedule, which includes more capacity out of New Orleans.

The company said it continues to be the only cruise line with two ships homeported year-round in New Orleans and is moving the larger Carnival Dream back in May 2027, joining Carnival Liberty.

“More capacity with a larger ship means more tourism activity for Port NOLA and the region, where we’ve enjoyed a successful partnership for over three decades,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “As we roll out our deployment plans through the spring of 2028, we have great news to share with our homeport communities. Fun is on the move, and that means more options and more variety as guests book their future cruise vacations.”

Before relocating to her new homeport, the Carnival Dream will offer two final sailings from Galveston in May 2027, including a week-long Western Caribbean itinerary featuring Belize, Cozumel and Isla Tropicale, followed by another week-long Bahamas cruise that visits Celebration Key, Key West and Nassau.

On May 16, 2027, Carnival Dream will return to New Orleans for the first time since 2019. The ship will offer a series of four- and five-day voyages from Port NOLA to Mexico.

The Carnival Liberty will continue sailing from New Orleans, extending a wide variety of seven-day Western Caribbean and Bahamas itineraries through April 2028.

Special eight-day sailings over the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays will feature stops at both Celebration Key and RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay. For travelers seeking longer adventures, Carnival Liberty will also offer a special 14-day Panama Canal Carnival Journeys cruise departing November 28, 2027, with stops in Aruba, Cartagena, Colon (Panama Canal), Curaçao, Cozumel, Limon, and Montego Bay, providing guests a unique opportunity to see the Panama Canal and experience vibrant destinations across the Caribbean and Central America.