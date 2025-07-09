AIDA Fleet Modernization: Four More Ships to Go Into Drydock

Following the news of AIDA’s Evolution initiative, AIDA Cruises is further advancing the modernization of its fleet and officially announced that the other four ships from this class will also be modernized by 2028.

The drydocks for the AIDAblu, AIDAsol, AIDAmar and AIDAstella are scheduled for spring or autumn in the near future, the company said.

“We are investing in this class of ships. This reaffirms our long-term commitment to our popular smaller ships,” said Felix Eichhorn, president of AIDA Cruises.

“With the modernization, we are bringing both guest comfort and technology up to date and making this generation of ships fit for the next 20 years,” added Eichhorn.

The company said in a press release that the redesign of all ships in this series provides AIDA Cruises the opportunity to further emphasize its character as a family of ships.

Going forward, the series will be named AIDAselection.

The focus of the concept is on family togetherness, as well as land and onboard encounters. The company also noted the ships are smaller, enabling them to call at more ports.

As part of the future initiative AIDA Evolution, AIDA added that it is consolidating all projects for the further development and expansion of its fleet.

This includes not only the modernization of the existing fleet but also a billion-dollar investment in two new ships of a new generation.

The identical ships will be built by the Fincantieri shipyards in Italy, with commissioning planned for spring 2030 and winter 2031-32. This will increase the fleet to 13 ships.