AIDA Evolution Program Paying Off for Carnival

AIDAdiva in Curacao

The AIDA Evolution drydock upgrades for the AIDAdiva have been well received, said Josh Weinstein, CEO of Carnival Corporation, speaking on the company’s earnings call.

Those upgrades are part of the company’s strategy to rebalance itself toward its higher returning brands, Weinstein said.

The initial refit program was for three of the AIDA Sphinx-class ships, and that has now been extended to all seven.

“We continue to make investments in our existing fleet that will generate new demand and enhance pricing. The AIDAdiva recently reentered service the first ship to undergo the AIDA Evolution upgrade and since her revamp and reintroduction, she has been knocking it out of the park,” Weinstein said.

He noted that guests were taking to the new bar and specialty dining options.

“This success is a great sign for the remaining six vessels in the AIDA fleet that will undergo this upgrade over the next few years. Also we recently ordered two newbuilds for AIDA for delivery in fiscal 2030 and 2032.

“As we reinforce our strategy to rebalance the company towards our higher returning brands. These next-generation ships coupled with the AIDA Evolution program modernizing much of the existing fleet, will drive even more demand for our Aida brand which is already synonymous with cruising in Germany.”

