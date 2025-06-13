star voyager arrives in ho chi minh

StarCruises has celebrated the arrival of the Star Voyager in Ho Chi Minh City with about 1,000 passengers from Singapore. The Star Voyager will offer Vietnamese a five-day cruise to Singapore during the Vietnamese school holidays with additional departures on 17 and 21 June 2025.

This is the first cruise ship to offer Vietnamese roundtrip cruises from a Vietnamese homeport.

“With the all-new StarCruises brand debuting in Vietnam, we are excited to have the Star Voyager ready to sail from Ho Chi Minh City,” said Michael Goh, president of StarDream Cruises.

“This homeport and exclusive sailings are a key step in our vision to develop Vietnam as a major cruise hub in Southeast Asia. Through this regional deployment, we aim to attract diverse travelers and contribute to the growth of Vietnam’s cruise tourism and fly-cruise economy,” added Goh.

Following the ship’s recent US$50 million refurbishment, its arrival brought approximately 1,000 inbound tourists who boarded from Singapore.

The Star Voyager will also welcome embarking passengers from Vietnam.

To commemorate this occasion, an inauguration ceremony was held on the Star Voyager at Phu My Port, attended by Do Phuoc Trung, deputy director of the department of culture, sports and tourism of Ba Ria Vung Tau province; Michael Goh, president of StarDream Cruises; and representatives from government and tourism organizations.